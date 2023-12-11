Reimer will be between the pipes on the road versus Dallas on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reimer will take the first game of the Red Wings' back-to-back, which will leave coach Derek Lalonde with a decision about using either Ville Husso or Alex Lyon versus the Blues on Tuesday. Reimer clearly earned his start after saving all 11 shots he faced in a relief appearance against Ottawa on Saturday. With Detroit carrying three goalies, Reimer's playing time has been too inconsistent for fantasy managers to keep him on their rosters full-time -- he had not played in the previous nine games before Saturday.