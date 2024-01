Reimer stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reimer had been on the bench for seven straight games after a three-game span in which he allowed 17 goals. He bounced back well after his extended break, limiting the Maple Leafs to a pair of second-period tallies. While this was a solid effort, it's unlikely Reimer will displace Alex Lyon from the No. 1 spot. For the season, Reimer is at 4-6-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 13 appearances.