Reimer secured a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Detroit on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Reimer will almost certainly enter training camp as the presumptive No. 2 behind Ville Husso but should be capable of pushing the youngster for the starting job. With San Jose last season, the 35-year-old Reimer went 12-21-8 with a career-worst 3.48 GAA in 43 outings.