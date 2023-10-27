Reimer made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. It was a tight contest throughout, with Reimer and Connor Hellebuyck locked in a duel. The score was 2-1 for Winnipeg until the 10:26 mark of the third when Mason Appleton put the Jets up 3-1. Reimer has looked great in red and white this season, and he has a 2-1-0 record with a 1.68 GAA and .939 save percentage. He is a solid spot starter in deep formats.