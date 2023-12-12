Reimer surrendered five goals on 34 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer hadn't started since Nov. 16 in Sweden versus the Senators. He tuned up with a 20-minute relief outing on Saturday, but he couldn't carry any momentum into this start. The 35-year-old is down to 2-3-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 save percentage over eight appearances. He's currently the Red Wings' No. 3 goalie, so it will require either an injury or poor play from Alex Lyon or Ville Husso to get Reimer back into the mix on a regular basis.