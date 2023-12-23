Reimer turned aside 37 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Friday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

Detroit handed Reimer a 5-1 lead before the first intermission, but the veteran netminder coughed it up over the next two periods and was actually staring at a 6-5 deficit with about five minutes left. Dylan Larkin bailed him out with a tying goal however, and Reimer got the job done in extra time. It's his first win since Oct. 22, and he's been tagged for five or more goals in three of his last four outings. With neither Ville Husso (lower body) nor Alex Lyon (upper body) currently available though, the Wings have little choice but to keep giving Reimer a big workload.