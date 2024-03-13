Reimer stopped 23 of 26 shots after replacing Alex Lyon late in the first period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

The 35-year-old backup didn't have much more success than Lyon did in the crease, but the ugly loss was a total team effort by Detroit. Reimer has started only three of the Wings' 15 games since the All-Star break, but he's also been needed in relief twice and has a 2.70 GAA and .926 save percentage in those five outings. With Lyon struggling badly at the moment and Detroit having fallen out of a playoff spot due to a six-game losing streak, coach Derek Lalonde has every incentive to give Reimer a bigger workload.