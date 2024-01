Reimer turned aside all six shots he faced after replacing Alex Lyon to begin the third period of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Reimer entered the game with his team down 5-2 and gave the Wings a chance to mount a comeback, but it fell just short. The 35-year-old has gotten only two starts since Christmas with Lyon taking over the top job in the crease, and Reimer's 4-6-2 record, 3.22 GAA and .894 save percentage on the season don't make a compelling case for more action.