Reimer made 25 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Tage Thompson beat him on a Buffalo power play midway through the first period, but Reimer shut the door the rest of the way. The 36-year-old goalie picked up his first win since Feb. 25 to even his record at 7-7-2 on the season, and in six outings since the All-Star break, Reimer has delivered a .931 save percentage. With Alex Lyon buckling under a heavy workload and losing six straight starts, look for Reimer to be in the crease more often down the stretch as Detroit tries to hang onto a wild-card spot.