Reimer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win over the Flames on Saturday.
He was especially busy in the second period when the Flames outshot the Red Wings 16-8. And Reimer was the difference maker on the power play, stymying Calgary on all five opportunities. It was the second shutout of the season for Optimus Reims, who was making his first start since Jan. 14. Don't expect big things from Reimer, who toils behind the strong Alex Lyon. But he can be considered in match-up situations if you're streaming twinetenders.
