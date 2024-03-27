Reimer is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Thursday, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Reimer has won his last three starts while saving 90 of 97 shots (.928 save percentage). He's 9-7-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 outings this campaign. The Hurricanes, who rank ninth offensively with 3.37 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary for Reimer.