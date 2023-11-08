Reimer will defend the home crease Thursday versus Montreal.
Reimer has done well this season, posting a 2-2-0 record, 1.52 GAA and .944 save percentage in four contests this season. He stopped 25 of 26 shots but suffered a 2-0 loss to Florida in his start last Thursday. Montreal is tied for 19th with 2.92 goals per game this year.
