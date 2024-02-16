Reimer is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Calgary, per Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

Reimer has a 4-6-2 record, 3.22 GAA and .894 save percentage in 14 outings in 2023-24. This is set to be his first game since stopping the six shots he faced in a relief appearance against Dallas on Jan. 23. The Flames are 12-12-1 at home, so Reimer has a fair shot at winning this contest.