Reimer is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Reimer has won his first two starts on the campaign while saving 54 of 56 shots (.963 save percentage). He'll look to keep that going Thursday, though the Jets are doing well too, having won their last two contests while outscoring the competition 7-4 over that stretch. Reimer has had mixed results against the Jets during his career, posting a 7-9-1 record, 3.25 GAA and .907 save percentage in 20 career contests verus Winnipeg.