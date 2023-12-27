Reimer is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body) remain on injured reserve while Michael Hutchinson is expected to serve as the backup goaltender Wednesday. Reimer has a 3-5-2 record, 3.16 GAA and .897 save percentage in 11 appearances this year. He's struggled recently, allowing 18 goals on 132 shots (.864 save percentage) over his last four contests. The Wild are tied for 20th offensively this season with 3.03 goals per game, so this could be a good opportunity for Reimer to rebound.