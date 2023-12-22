Reimer will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Reimer has taken over as the Red Wings' No. 1 goaltender as Ville Husso (lower body) and Alex Lyon (upper body) are out of action. Reimer is currently on a five-game losing streak and is 2-5-2 with a 2.87 GAA and .903 save percentage this season. The Flyers dropped a 4-2 decision to Nashville on Thursday and are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.88 goals per game.