Reimer will start between the road pipes in Sunday's matchup with Chicago, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reimer was unbeatable in his last start Saturday versus the Flames, stopping all 38 shots sent his way en route to a comfy 5-0 victory. He'll try to pick up his sixth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's 11-15-2 at home this year.