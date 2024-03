Reimer will be in net Saturday on the road against Vegas, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Reimer entered in relief of Alex Lyon during Wednesday's 7-2 loss against Colorado. Reimer went on to surrender two goals on 14 shots to the Avalanche, but he wasn't stuck with the loss. The 35-year-old has been solid this season, registering a .906 save percentage and a 6-6-2 record. He will likely continue to split time with Alex Lyon down the sretch.