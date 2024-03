Reimer will be in net Saturday on the road against Vegas, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Reimer came in relief during Wednesday's 7-2 loss against Colorado, surrendering two goals on 14 shots. The 35-year-old has been solid registering a .906 save percentage and a 6-6-2 record. He will continue to split time with Alex Lyon and battle for the number-one spot come playoffs.