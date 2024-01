Reimer will guard the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Reimer will get between the pipes for the first time since Dec. 27. Alex Lyon has enjoyed a run of playing time, including in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Reimer will see a Maple Leafs team that has lost two games in a row after a four-game winning streak.