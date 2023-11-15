Reimer will be in goal for Thursday's NHL Global Series game versus the Senators, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

With Ville Husso (personal) not on the trip due to the birth of his child, Reimer will get the nod in the Red Wings' first game overseas. Head coach Derek Lalonde did not rule out Reimer playing both contests -- the Red Wings also face the Maple Leafs on Friday, but Alex Lyon could get that start. Reimer has allowed seven goals on 81 shots over his last three games, but he's gone 0-2-1 in that span.