Reimer will start on the road versus the Jets on Wednesday.
Reimer has been gifted an opportunity to stake a claim to playing time with Alex Lyon (upper body) and Ville Husso (lower body) both suffering injuries within the last week. Reimer hasn't won since Oct. 22, and he's at a poor 2-4-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through nine games this season. He'll be backed up by Michael Hutchinson for the foreseeable future. The Jets have won four of their last six games, scoring 22 goals in that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Thrust into action in relief•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Loses after lengthy layoff•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Gets starting nod against Stars•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Flawless in relief•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Falls to Sens in OT•
-
Red Wings' James Reimer: Starting Thursday•