Reimer will start on the road versus the Jets on Wednesday.

Reimer has been gifted an opportunity to stake a claim to playing time with Alex Lyon (upper body) and Ville Husso (lower body) both suffering injuries within the last week. Reimer hasn't won since Oct. 22, and he's at a poor 2-4-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through nine games this season. He'll be backed up by Michael Hutchinson for the foreseeable future. The Jets have won four of their last six games, scoring 22 goals in that span.