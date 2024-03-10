Reimer stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer limited the damage to two goals over the first two periods, but the Golden Knights were a shot better in the third. This was the second half of a back-to-back for the Red Wings, who have now lost five straight games, though Reimer's been tagged with just one of those defeats. The 35-year-old netminder is at 6-7-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 18 outings. Alex Lyon will likely be back between the pipes Tuesday versus the Sabres.