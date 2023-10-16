Reimer will defend the road net Monday versus Columbus, according to Red Wings radio announcer Ken Kal.

Reimer, who will make his Detroit debut in the contest, posted a 12-21-8 record with a 3.48 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 43 games for San Jose last season. Detroit currently has a crowded crease situation with three goaltenders on the roster, so there could be plenty of competition for playing time in the early going. Ville Husso started the first two contests this campaign, and Alex Lyon is still waiting for a chance to see game action.