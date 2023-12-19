Reimer allowed two goals on 14 shots in a 4-3 home loss against the Ducks.

Reimer came on for an injured Ville Husso (lower body) late in the first period. He allowed a power-play goal to Adam Henrique late in the first period, and an even-strength goal to Troy Terry early in the second before settling into the game. Considering the circumstances, Reimer did a pretty good job hanging in and giving his team a chance at the comeback victory. If Husso is forced to miss time, Reimer could see some regular playing time.