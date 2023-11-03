Reimer stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Reimer made a number of big saves to keep the Wings in the game, but he would really like another crack at the one shot that beat him -- Steven Lorentz floated a shot toward the net late in the second period that the goalie couldn't squeeze with his trapper, and the puck then bounced off the crossbar and Reimer's back and skate before sliding across the goal line. The veteran netminder has yet to allow more than three goals in a start this season, and his 1.52 GAA and .944 save percentage through four outings is making a strong case for more playing time.