van Riemsdyk recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

van Riemsdyk slid the primary helper on Dylan Larkin's lone goal for Detroit. With the apple, van Riemsdyk is up to 11 assists, 25 points, 82 shots on net and 23 blocked shots through 49 games this season. The 17-year NHL veteran has been a steady source of secondary offense for the Red Wings all season. He has particularly excelled since the calendar turned to 2026, scoring five goals and accumulating 14 points across 17 games. He holds strong streaming value in deep fantasy leagues once the Red Wings return to action following the Olympic break.