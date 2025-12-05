Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Deposits another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Van Riemsdyk has scored four times over his last five games, with three of those goals coming on the power play. He's up to five goals, one helper, 33 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 22 appearances. In many stops later in his career, he's been utilized as a power-play specialist and a bottom-six option at even strength, and it appears the Red Wings have opted to take a similar approach recently.
