Van Riemsdyk logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Van Riemsdyk has two goals and four helpers over four contests to start January. The veteran winger was goal-heavy earlier in the campaign, but he's beginning to round out his production with more playmaking. Overall, the 36-year-old has 11 goals, six helpers, 64 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 36 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role with power-play time.