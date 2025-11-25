van Riemsdyk scored a goal, placed five shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

In the 1,100th game of his career, van Riemsdyk found the back of the net on a second-period power play to bring Detroit within one goal. The 36-year-old winger continues to show flashes of greatness in his 17th season and now has two goals, three points and 24 shots on net through 18 games this season. Van Riemsdyk has scored 29 points or more in each of the past nine seasons, making the slow start on offense uncharacteristic for him. While his role is capped on Detroit's fourth line, his time on the second power-play unit could lead to some streaming appeal in deep fantasy leagues if he moves up the line chart.