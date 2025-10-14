Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Goal in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal Monday in a 3-2 win over Toronto. It was his season debut.
He put the Wings up 2-0 on a breakaway early in the third period. JVR's hands continue to be sublime, but we probably won't see many breakaways from the lumbering forward. Van Riemsdyk finished with one shot, one block and the goal in 10:09 on the night.
