Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Joining practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk (personal) will rejoin the team for Wednesday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Van Riemsdyk won't be in the lineup to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday but should be an option when the team clashes with the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Even if the veteran winger makes the Opening Night roster, he may have to periodically serve as a healthy scratch this season, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Still missing from camp•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Staying in Eastern Conference•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Three-point effort against Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Playing time slipping•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: New line combo yields big results•