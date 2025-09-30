Van Riemsdyk (personal) will rejoin the team for Wednesday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk won't be in the lineup to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday but should be an option when the team clashes with the Maple Leafs on Thursday. Even if the veteran winger makes the Opening Night roster, he may have to periodically serve as a healthy scratch this season, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.