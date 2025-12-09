Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Van Riemsdyk has scored in four straight games and in six of his last seven outings. The 36-year-old winger has 23 shots in that longer span. For the season, he's at eight points, 42 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 24 appearances. He's definitely worthy of a look as a streaming option Wednesday versus the Flames, though it's unclear if he'll play both games of the Red Wings' upcoming back-to-back, as he has often sat out at least once during those situations this season.