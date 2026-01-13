Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Van Riemsdyk has a four-game point streak active, logging two goals and five assists in that span. He continues to be an effective finisher on the power play, which is where he's collected five of his 12 goals this season. The veteran winger is at 19 points, 68 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 38 outings in 2025-26.