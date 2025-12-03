Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Van Riemsdyk has scored three times over the last four games, though he's also been a scratch once in that span. He has frequently sat out one game of back-to-back sets since the Red Wings have enough forwards on the roster to rotate him out for rest. The 36-year-old winger is at four goals, one assist, 29 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances in a bottom-six role.