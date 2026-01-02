Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Pots power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Van Riemsdyk has four points over his last five games, including two on the power play. The 36-year-old winger isn't a full-time player for the Red Wings, but he's been effective as a power-play specialist with a fourth-line spot at even strength. He's up to 10 goals, two assists, 59 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 33 appearances. Van Riemsdyk will continue to compete with Elmer Soderblom for playing time.
More News
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Warming trend continues•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Keeps scoring Monday•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Stays hot with goal•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Deposits another goal•
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Opens scoring Tuesday•