Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Van Riemsdyk has scored in each of the last two games. The winger is getting a look higher in the lineup -- he was listed on the third line Wednesday, and he's also on the second power-play unit. He's been an occasional healthy scratch this year, but he provides a veteran scoring presence in a bottom-six role when he plays. Overall, the 36-year-old has three goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 19 appearances.