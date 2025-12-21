Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Van Riemsdyk had a four-game goal drought prior to Saturday, which he snapped at 1:37 of the second period. He's netted eight goals in 29 appearances this season, seven of those tallies coming since Nov. 24. The winger also has one assist, 55 shots on net and a minus-10 rating. Van Riemsdyk can still score, but there's little else in his skill set to generate fantasy interest.
