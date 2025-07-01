Van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Van Riemsdyk had 16 goals and 36 points across 71 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25, converting at a career-high 18.8 percent rate on 85 shots on goal. That number is due to come back down, but he should provide meaningful depth for a Detroit club that is attempting to make its way back into the postseason for the first time since 2016. This coming season will be Van Riemsdyk's 17th NHL campaign.