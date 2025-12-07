Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Van Riemsdyk scored for the third game in a row and the fifth time in his last six outings. This was his second even-strength tally in that span, as he's made the most of his time on the Red Wings' second power-play unit. The 36-year-old winger has seven points, 37 shots on net and a minus-8 rating across 23 appearances on the year.