Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Van Riemsdyk has been good as a depth scorer all season, but he's taken it to another level in January. He has four goals and seven helpers over nine contests this month, with four of those 11 points coming on the power play. The winger is up to 13 goals, 22 points (nine on the power play), 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 41 appearances. He's worth considering as a scoring-only depth forward in fantasy.