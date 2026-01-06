van Riemsdyk scored a goal, distributed two assists and put two shots on net in Monday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

van Riemsdyk stole the show in Monday's contest, picking up a power-play helper on Dylan Larkin's goal before later scoring himself near the end of the first period. In the second, van Riemsdyk dished out another apple on the goal scored by his newest linemate, Lucas Raymond. Overall, the 36-year-old van Riemsdyk is up to 11 goals, four assists, 62 shots on net and 20 blocks across 35 games this season. After a slow start to his 17th season in the NHL, the veteran left winger has been a reliable source of offense with 13 points in his last 18 appearances. Whenever he's been called upon over Elmer Soderblom, van Riemsdyk has answered, compiling the ninth-most points on the team and fourth-most goals. While his strong run of play lasts, he is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues.