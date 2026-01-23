Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Van Riemsdyk put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 briefly in the third period, only for Mats Zuccarello to answer 35 seconds later. It's another goal for van Riemsdyk in January -- he has five of them, along with seven assists, over 11 outings this month. For the season, the veteran winger has 14 goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 43 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six role.