Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Two assists against Sharks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Riemsdyk notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over San Jose.
The veteran winger had a hand in an Alex DeBrincat tally in the first period and Dylan Larkin's game-winner in the third. JVR has caught fire in January, producing multiple points in three of the last six games while piling up two goals and nine points over that hot stretch.
