Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

He opened the scoring with shot that he flipped over Casey DeSmith's shoulder form the edge of the crease. Van Riemsdyk is starting to warm up a bit in the last month. He has eight goals and one assist in 14 games after putting up just one of each in his first 17 games. Yes, he's slow and long in the tooth, but JVR's mitts are a silky as they have ever been. He may offer you match-up value in dailies.