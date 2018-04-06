Coreau made 24 saves on 28 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

In Coreau's last start, he also allowed four goals in a loss to the Habs, so at least the 26-year-old is consistent. He's also been awful. In six games, he has failed to pick up a single win and he has a 4.35 GAA and .859 save percentage.