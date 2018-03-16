Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Allows three goals in loss
Coreau gave up three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
Coreau is winless in three appearances this season, posting a .863 save percentage in the process. The 26-year-old has moved into the backup role with Petr Mrazek shipped to Philadelphia, but he's failed to show anything that makes him worthy of a fantasy pick-up. The Red Wings have lost eight straight games, making Coreau one to avoid right now.
