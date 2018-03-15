Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Assuming road net Thursday
Coreau will defend the cage against the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coreau is looking for traction after coming up winless in his first two starts this season. He was blasted by the Bruins in his debut March 6, and ended up with a so-so outing against the Blue Jackets in the subsequent performance three days later, yielding three goals on 36 shots. He's now being tasked with thwarting a Kings squad that ranks 16th in scoring (2.87 goals per game) and 17th on the power play at 20.2 percent.
