Coreau was sent back to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Coreau's return to the minors makes sense given that the Red Wings won't play again until Saturday due to the league-mandated "bye week." However, he could get called up again if Jimmy Howard (undisclosed) doesn't fell well enough to face the Penguins on the road in the next contest. Coreau, who won the Calder Cup with the Griffins last season, has posted a 12-9-2 record, 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage through 25 appearances in 2017-18.