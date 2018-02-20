Red Wings' Jared Coreau: Called up for reinforcement
Coreau was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
This was a seemingly obvious move following the news from Monday night that the Red Wings had traded goalie Petr Mrazek for draft picks in the 2018 and 2019 drafts. Detroit catches Coreau at a good time, as he was just awarded AHL Player of the Week honors following back-to-back shutouts against Manitoba last week. All the same, the 26-year-old figures to maintain the backup duties behind Jimmy Howard for the remainder of the campaign barring an injury or extreme underperformance.
